Constable killed in shootout in Srinagar, LeT militants escape

A policeman was killed in a shootout with Lashkar-e-Toiba militants during an operation in Srinagar on Tuesday.

“On a specific input regarding movement of terrorists in a vehicle around Soura of Srinagar city, a covert team of Srinagar Police was following them,” police said. “The terrorists boarding the vehicle, however, fired indiscriminately upon the team.”

Constable Amir Hussain was critically wounded in the shootout and later died at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

Police said, while the covert police team returned fire, the militants managed to escape in the rush of people. “The fire was retaliated leading to a brief shootout in which one terrorist was injured,” police added.

A civilian was killed on Monday by the suspected militants, two non-local labourers and three paramilitary personnel were injured in militants attacks since Saturday.

The wreath laying ceremony of the slain policeman was held at the District Police Lines in Srinagar, which was attended by top police and civil officers. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the militants involved in the shootout have been identified as Basit Rehan and his associate. He said that the militants are associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).