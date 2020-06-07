Civilian killed by militants in north Kashmir

“He (Najar) was critically injured in the firing and succumbed to injuries,” said a police officer in Sopore. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. “He (Najar) was critically injured in the firing and succumbed to injuries,” said a police officer in Sopore. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Suspected militants shot dead a civilian in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said Ishfaq Ahmad Najar, a resident of Adipora Bomai in Sopore, was fired upon outside his home.

“… at about 21:30 hrs Sopore police received information about a terror crime incident in Bomai area where terrorists had fired on a civilian. Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that one individual was shot at by the terrorists near his house,” the police said.

Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. As of late Saturday, the operation was still on.

