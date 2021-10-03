Civilian killed, another hurt in J&K shootings

Suspected militants shot at two civilians in separate incidents that took place within three hours in Srinagar city on Saturday. While one of the civilians was killed, another was critically wounded.

Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal, was shot at by suspected militants near Madina Complex in Karan Nagar on Saturday evening, police said. “Although the injured was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a statement.

Police said they have lodged a case and began an investigation. They said the area was immediately cordoned off to arrest the gunmen. But barely two-and-a-half hours later, suspected militants surfaced at Batamaloo, a few kilometres from Karan Nagar, and shot at another civilian.

Mohammad Shafi Dar was shot at in S D Colony in Batamaloo, police source said. He was injured and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared his condition as critical.

Srinagar city has seen a sudden rise in militant activities in recent months.