Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Civilian injured in South Kashmir gunfight dies, operation called off as militants escape

While a soldier and another civilian are recuperating at the hospital, the operation has been called off after militants managed to escape from the site of the gunfight.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
May 10, 2022 11:51:26 am
Police sources said Shahid Gani succumbed at the hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

A civilian who was injured during a gunfight in South Kashmir’s Shopian Monday died in a hospital Tuesday. While a soldier and another civilian are recuperating at the hospital, the operation has been called off after militants managed to escape from the site of the gunfight.

Police sources said Shahid Gani succumbed at the hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday morning. They added that the other civilian and an Indian Army soldier are stable and recuperating at the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. They were injured on Monday during the initial exchange of fire between the militants and a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army in the Pandoshan village.

Sources in the police said they didn’t find any militants hiding in the area during the searches and that they have managed to escape after the exchange of fire.

On Monday afternoon, a joint team of J-K Police and the Army cordoned off Pandoshan after inputs about the presence of militants in the village. As the team was zeroing in on the target, the militants opened indiscriminate fire. The security team returned the fire leading to a gunfight. After the initial exchange of fire, the militants, however, managed to break the security cordon and escape.

In a separate gunfight on Monday morning, militants had managed to escape after the initial exchange of fire in the Shirmal village of Shopian.

On Thursday, two militants, including a Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), were killed in a gunfight in Cheyan village of Devsar in South Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Three days ago, three Hizbul Mujahideen militants including a top commander Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Moulvi were killed in the Batkoot forest of Pahalgam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag. The gunfight site falls on the annual Amarnath Yatra route and police had termed the killing of the Hizb commander a big success.

