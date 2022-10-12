scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Centre’s ‘colonial settler project’ initiated: Mehbooba Mufti on latest ECI order

The former J-K chief minister said the BJP's alleged attempts to create religious and regional divisions between Jammu and Kashmir must be thwarted.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti speaks to the media, outside party office in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (PTI/File)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday flayed the Election Commission’s order for registration of new voters in Jammu, charging that the Centre’s “colonial settler project” has been initiated in the region.

The former J-K chief minister said the BJP’s alleged attempts to create religious and regional divisions between Jammu and Kashmir must be “thwarted” because “whether its a Kashmiri or a Dogra, safeguarding our identity and rights will be possible only if we put up a collective fight”.

“ECI’s latest order for registration of new voters makes it clear that GOIs colonial settler project has been initiated in Jammu. They will bear the first blow to Dogra culture, identity, employment & business,” she charged on Twitter.

Her remarks come after authorities in Jammu on Tuesday authorised tehsildars (revenue officials) to issue certificate of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than one year to facilitate their entry in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa passed the directive after taking serious note of some eligible voters facing hardships in registration as voters for non-availability of required documents.

The Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls has been started in the Union Territory with effect from September 15 for registration of new voters, deletion, correction, transposition of voters who have migrated, died since last summary revision, amid serious concern expressed by various political parties over the inclusion of non-locals as voters.

The National Conference (NC) said the BJP is “scared” of the elections and knows it will lose badly.

“The Government is going ahead with its plan to add 25 lakh non-local voters in J&K and we continue to oppose this move. BJP is scared of the elections & knows it will lose badly. People of J&K must defeat these conspiracies at the ballot box,” the NC said in a tweet.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 12:52:14 pm
