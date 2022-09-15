scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Can guarantee return of statehood for J&K: Azad

Azad said while he cannot promise restoration of Article 370, autonomy or self-rule, but would promise dignified life and development.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressing a public meeting in Baramulla District of North Kashmir, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

FORMER CONGRESS leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that although he cannot guarantee the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, he can guarantee the return of statehood for the Union Territory.

Azad was addressing a public meeting in south Kashmir’s Anantnag as part of his public outreach in the Valley after his resignation from Congress and ahead of launching his own political party along with other Congress dissidents. This was Azad’s second public meeting in the Valley.

Also Read |Won’t mislead on 370… party in 10 days, will be azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Valley

“I would guarantee that because of my one dozen speeches in Rajya Sabha, I made the Prime Minister and Amit Shah Ji to accept that they would return statehood,” Azad said in his address. “We will get statehood and when we get it, I would guarantee land and job rights to the people here.”

Azad said while he cannot promise restoration of Article 370, autonomy or self-rule, but would promise dignified life and development.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Also Read |Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

“Those who promise restoration of Article 370, let them do it. But let them tell us what happened to their past promises,” Azad said in an apparent reference to the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party. “Why are they forcing another promise on us.”

Azad said special status can be returned to J&K through Parliament or Supreme Court. “The second way [for return of special status] is through Parliament. Despite my efforts in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, 86 per cent votes were cast in Modi’s favour, and Congress, of which I was a part then, got only 14 per cent,” he said.

“The third option is the Supreme Court. I pray that they do it quickly but for the past three years the file is gathering dust in a corner. When will they take up and what would be their decision. Can anybody from Kashmir guarantee me that it would happen in six months and the decision would be in their favour. Ghulam Nabi Azad can’t claim it. Even Modi sahib can’t claim it.”

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 08:32:34 pm
Next Story

Apart from the cheetah, what are the Big Seven cats?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement