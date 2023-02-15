Busting terror funding our focus in J&K: ADGP

J&K Police Additional Director General (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday that the focus of the police in the Valley at the moment is on busting terror funding. “We have been busting small modules. In this year so far, SOG (Special Operations Group) has made a recovery of Rs 41 lakh. We are focusing on terror funding as well as narco terror,” he said.

Kumar was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised to pay homage to over 40 personnel of CRPF who lost their lives in a terror attack at Lethpora, Pulwama, this day in 2019. J&K Police stated that at least 15 of the 19 individuals involved in the attack have been neutralised or arrested. A total of 37 local militants remain active in the Valley, police said.

He said cases under UAPA are being disposed of on priority and police have been successful in securing convictions. “In October, 1,600 cases under the UAPA were pending, the number is now down to 950. We have also got convictions in 13 cases,” he said.