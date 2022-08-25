BSF foils attempt to smuggle eight packets of heroin across Pakistan border in J&K’s Samba district

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics from across the border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Early on Thursday, security personnel noticed suspicious activity by a person carrying a bag near the international border, BSF officials said. They immediately opened fire, injuring the intruder.

Later, a search was carried out in the area, in which eight packets of heroin were seized.

The injured intruder managed to crawl across the border to Pakistan, the officials added.