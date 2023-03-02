scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Body of man who 'escaped' Army custody found

Two-and-half months after 30-year-old Abdul Rashid Dar of Kunan area of Kupwara allegedly escaped from the custody of Army, his decomposed body was handed over to his family on Wednesday by the police. According to the police, the body was recovered from a forest in Kupwara and identified by Dar’s relatives.

People took to streets in Kupwara on Wednesday, demanding justice and investigation into Dar’s disappearance from Army’s custody. “…a body was recovered from Zurhama-PK Gali forests and brought to SDH Kupwara where it was identified by the relatives of the missing person. After completing all formalities by a team of doctors, the body was handed over to the family for burial,” police said in a statement.

Dar was picked up by the Army from his house on the night of December 15. The next day, Army informed the family through police that he has escaped while being taken to a hideout.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 02:15 IST
