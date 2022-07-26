BJP holds Tiranga Yatra from Srinagar to Leh

July 26, 2022 5:30:06 am
The BJP’s Kashmir unit on Monday held a rally at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk where senior party leader Tarun Chugh flagged off a “Tiranga Yatra” from Srinagar to Leh to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Amidst tight security, waving the Tricolour at the historic Ghanta Ghar, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha raised slogans and celebrated “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Lal Chowk.
Bengaluru South MP and national president of the BJP’s youth wing Tejasvi Surya, who led the bike rally said, “For the first time since the removal of Article 370, a political program is taking place at Lal Chowk.”
Chugh said J&K is now “scripting a new era of development and Modi ji has provided progress, security and an opportunity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to move forward”.
Attacking the mainstream political leadership of J&K and the “three families” that held power in J&K before the revocation of special status, Chugh said, “Abdullahs, Muftis and Nehrus – they still want to plunder (J&K) through the Gupkar Alliance. However, the people of J&K do not accept them anymore.”
Addressing party workers, Chugh said, “Thirty years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought the Ekta Yatra here and had hoisted the Tricolour from this very spot.”
Quoting former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s statement that “if Article 370 is revoked, there will be no one to shoulder the Indian flag”, Chugh said, “I invite her to come to Lal Chowk and see Tricolour in all corners of Srinagar.”
