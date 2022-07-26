scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

BJP holds Tiranga Yatra from Srinagar to Leh

Amidst tight security, waving the Tricolour at the historic Ghanta Ghar, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha raised slogans and celebrated “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Lal Chowk.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
July 26, 2022 5:30:06 am
Chugh said J&K is now “scripting a new era of development and Modi ji has provided progress, security and an opportunity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to move forward”. (Twitter/ Tarun Chugh)

The BJP’s Kashmir unit on Monday held a rally at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk where senior party leader Tarun Chugh flagged off a “Tiranga Yatra” from Srinagar to Leh to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Amidst tight security, waving the Tricolour at the historic Ghanta Ghar, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha raised slogans and celebrated “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Lal Chowk.

Bengaluru South MP and national president of the BJP’s youth wing Tejasvi Surya, who led the bike rally said, “For the first time since the removal of Article 370, a political program is taking place at Lal Chowk.”

Chugh said J&K is now “scripting a new era of development and Modi ji has provided progress, security and an opportunity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to move forward”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

Attacking the mainstream political leadership of J&K and the “three families” that held power in J&K before the revocation of special status, Chugh said, “Abdullahs, Muftis and Nehrus – they still want to plunder (J&K) through the Gupkar Alliance. However, the people of J&K do not accept them anymore.”

Addressing party workers, Chugh said, “Thirty years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought the Ekta Yatra here and had hoisted the Tricolour from this very spot.”

Quoting former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s statement that “if Article 370 is revoked, there will be no one to shoulder the Indian flag”, Chugh said, “I invite her to come to Lal Chowk and see Tricolour in all corners of Srinagar.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
BJP's plans for southern frontier: dial down on divisive image, focus on key seats

BJP's plans for southern frontier: dial down on divisive image, focus on key seats

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in, other central events

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in, other central events

‘No hospitalisation needed’: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to discharge Partha Chatterjee

‘No hospitalisation needed’: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to discharge Partha Chatterjee

It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

Gujarat: 7 dead after consuming spurious liquor

Gujarat: 7 dead after consuming spurious liquor

Opposition sticks to demand for discussion on price rise, disrupts Rajya Sabha

Opposition sticks to demand for discussion on price rise, disrupts Rajya Sabha

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement