After Bhat killing, J-K education department starts shifting Kashmiri Pandit employees to safer places

As protests over the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat by militants continue in the Valley, the Jammu-Kashmir government has started shifting Kashmiri Pandit employees to relatively safer postings or to places closer to their residences.

Officials in the J-K Education Department said that the process to transfer its employees, appointed under the Prime Minister’s Package for Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, started immediately after Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurag K Pole held a second meeting with heads of various departments and directed them to immediately comply with the government directive to shift the employees to safer places.

Accordingly, Kashmiri Pandit employees, officials said, have either been posted at the relatively safer district or tehsil headquarters or at locations closer to their transit accommodations.

“We are looking at it on a case-to-case basis. We are trying our best to post couples in the same office or school. If that is not possible, we are trying to post them closer to each other,” an education department official said. “We have transferred employees from far-off places, which are vulnerable security wise, to safer places like district or tehsil headquarters. In many cases, we have shifted them closer to their residence. The aim is to lessen the time and distance of commute for such employees.”

Another official said that while over 50 teachers have already been shifted, more transfers are on the cards. Those transferred include teachers, laboratory bearers and junior assistants.

On May 12, Bhat, a revenue clerk, was shot dead by militants inside his office in Chadoora Budgam. Bhat’s killing triggered massive protests among Kashmiri Pandits, demanding they be shifted to Jammu or other secure places. Bhat’s killing and subsequent tear-gas shelling on a police protest caused massive outrage, compelling the government to order a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) led by the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police for central Kashmir.

Close to 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits have taken up jobs in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s Relief and Rehabilitation Package for Kashmiri Pandits.