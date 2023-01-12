Avalanches hit near Sonamarg in central Kashmir, labourer killed

A labourer was killed while another was likely missing as two snow avalanches hit close to the tourist destination of Sonamarg in central Kashmir Thursday.

The twin snow avalanches hit near Zojila and Hung in Sonamarg, a day after the higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed the season’s second snowfall. Officials have asked people in avalanche-prone areas to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement in these areas.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A snow avalanche occurred near Baltal, Zojila in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district. No loss has been reported. pic.twitter.com/BdGLhOEOhz — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

In the morning, a massive avalanche hit close to Zojila some 10 kilometres from the tourist destination of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. It was captured on camera.

Officials said they found a labourer’s body from under the debris and are expecting another body as suggested by the mobile tracker system.

A separate but relatively smaller avalanche hit near Hung ahead of Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Zojila road. There was no report of loss of life or property in this incident. Immediately after the avalanches, men and machinery were put to work to remove the debris and the road was thrown open.

Officials said the twin avalanches snapped the electricity supply in the area and it would take some hours for the officials to restore the electricity.

While Sonamarg usually remains closed for tourists during the winter, the government, since last year, has kept the health resort open.

The higher reaches of the Kashmir valley at night received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the plains. Officials said up to four feet of snow was reported.