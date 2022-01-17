Arrested J&K journalist booked under PSA day after court grants bail

A DAY after a local court ordered his release on bail, the J&K government on Sunday booked arrested journalist Sajad Ahmad Dar, who writes by the name of Sajad Gul, under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent him to a jail in Jammu. A senior police officer confirmed to The Indian Express that Gul has been booked under the PSA.

On Saturday, the Bandipore court ordered that Gul be released on bail after hearing a petition filed by his counsel. The court had asked Gul to furnish a bond of Rs 30,000 and directed him to cooperate in the police investigation.

While the court ordered his release on bail on Saturday, the police did not release him citing his involvement in another case. However, on Sunday, the police booked him under the PSA, which allows the authorities to jail a person for up to a year without trial. Police sources said after booking Gul under the PSA, he was shifted to the Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

Gul was arrested on January 5, two days after he posted a video on social media showing the family members and relatives of a killed militant commander, Saleem Parray, raising anti-India slogans during the mourning.

While Gul’s arrest triggered widespread condemnation, the police had called him a “so-called journalist”, who is “always in search of anti-government news” and accused him of posting tweets which are not based on facts.

“(He) uploads tweets which are not based on facts in order to provoke the people against Govt and to spread enmity against the nation among the people,” the police had said in a statement.