Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Assault dog ‘Zoom’ fought J&K militants even after being shot at twice: Army

Zoom, the assault dog, received two bullet wounds after he located and attacked the militants.

The dog Zoom is undergoing treatment at the Army's Vet Hospital in Srinagar. (Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA)

An Army assault dog was critically injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists. Zoom, the assault dog, was sent on Monday morning inside the house where the militants were suspected to be holed up. However, after locating and attacking the militants, he received two bullet wounds, critically injuring him.

 

Despite being wounded, the Army said, the canine kept attacking the militants, helping in efforts to neutralise them. Zoom was rushed to the Army’s Vet Hospital in Srinagar, where he is undergoing treatment.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 10:23:54 pm
Lankan man jumps into sea, swims to Indian shore

