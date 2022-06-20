Armed robbers flee with Rs 1 crore from bank in J&K’s Kathua, SIT to probe

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday night broke into a branch of the HDFC Bank at Hatli Morh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district and decamped with nearly Rs 1 crore in cash. A special investigation team has been set up to probe the robbery, the police said.

Staff members at the bank alerted the local police regarding the incident on Monday morning after they opened the office and saw open trunks containing cash, officers said, adding that the guard on night duty was tied up. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Police sources, quoting the bank guard, said there were two robbers who wore masks and spoke in Punjabi and Dogri. They entered the bank through the building’s roof and tied up the guard, the sources said, adding that the guard was unarmed. Thereafter, the robbers broke open the locks of the trunks that contained cash, stuffed the money inside their bags and left through the roof. They said the robbers had also tried to break the bank’s safe, but did not succeed.

Pointing out that the cash robbed from the bank exceeded the holding limit of the branch, a senior police officer said they were also investigating why the bank had kept so much cash in trunks during the weekend.

Kathua superintendent of police R C Kotwal said he has set up a special investigation team (SIT) led by the DSP (headquarters) to investigate the matter under the supervision of the Kathua ASP.