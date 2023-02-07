Anti-encroachment drive: Omar Abdullah questions legality, motive; J&K becoming Afghanistan, says Mehbooba Mufti

Leaders of National Conference, PDP, People’s Conference, and CPI(M) on Monday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration over its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, questioning the legality and motive of the “insensitive” move.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said that bringing bulldozers into people’s homes cannot be the first step of any government. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti held a press conference in Delhi and criticised the move, saying Kashmir is being turned into “Afghanistan”, while M Y Tarigami of CPI(M) termed the demolitions “reckless and coercive”. Sajjad Lone of the People’s Conference said the drive was “creating homelessness” in J&K.

Omar said that “if the government lawyer has denied in the High Court (last week) that there is any list based on which these demolitions are taking place, on what basis are these demolitions taking place?” He said, “We urge the government to stop sending bulldozers and put the lists in the public domain.”

Anti-encroachment drives began in both Kashmir and Jammu regions in the last week of January this year and have continued since. At a separate media address, People’s Conference president Sajad Lone accused the UT administration of “creating homelessness” in J&K. “The poorest people with the smallest plots of land are facing bulldozers,” he said.

Terming the move “reckless and coercive”, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said the evictions have generated fear among the masses. “Big land grabbers have to be identified and acted against strictly as per the law,” he said.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti appealed to Opposition leaders across the country to raise their voice against the drive. “Today if you go to Kashmir, it will appear like Afghanistan to you… because there are bulldozers now. By abrogating Article 370, our identity was destroyed… our jobs, our land, our resources were given to outsiders… now the latest onslaught is on our homes and our livelihoods.”