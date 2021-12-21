Anil Dhar quits National Conference, says party lost interest in Kashmiri Pandits’ cause

In a setback to the National Conference, prominent Kashmiri Pandit leader Anil Dhar on Tuesday quit the party in protest against the statement of its president Farooq Abdullah that former J&K governor Jagmohan was responsible for the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from their native places in Kashmir.

Dhar said that by holding Jagmohan responsible for the community’s migration, the former chief minister was trying to absolve Pakistan of its involvement in the ongoing terrorist activities in Kashmir.

“I regret to point out that leadership of NC has lost interest in the cause of Kashmiri Pandits. This was recently highlighted when the leadership of NC recently said the then Governor Jagmohan was responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus,” news agency PTI quoted him as having said.

The former vice-president of the party’s Jammu unit, Dhar said that going by the statements of Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah over the past one month, the party appears to have become an organisation that represents only the majority community in the Union territory.

Statements that the majority community in Kashmir was in danger increased the divide between Hindus and Muslims, finally bringing the minority community under threat in the Valley, he added.