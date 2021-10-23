Amit Shah to J&K youth: August 5, 2019 marked end of terrorism and corruption

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was scrapped in 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said instances of terrorism and stone-pelting have reduced since the abrogation of Article 370.

While addressing members of J&K Youth club, Shah stated that strict action will be taken against those trying to destroy peace or obstruct the path of development.

“Terrorism has reduced, stone pelting has become invisible…I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace of J&K. No one can obstruct development here. It’s our commitment,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “The date 5th August, 2019 (when the Parliament voted in favour of revoking of J&K’s special status under Article 370) will be written in golden letters. It was the end of terrorism, nepotism, corruption…J&K youth has to contribute in the development of the Union Territory, it is their responsibility.”

His visit came in the backdrop of a series of civilian killings in the Valley and a hunt for the militants who killed nine soldiers last week in Jammu’s Poonch area.

In what is being seen by security agencies as a shift in their strategy, militants have in 2021 targeted civilians and, more recently, members of the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir. Almost all civilian killings have been carried out by newly recruited terrorists or those about to join the ranks, using pistols, police said.

After arriving in Srinagar, Shah drove straight to meet the family of a police officer killed by militants. He later chaired a meeting to review the security situation in the Valley. He was received at the technical airport here by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and advisor Farooq Khan.

Number one on Shah’s agenda was meeting the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad who was shot dead by militants on June 22 near his home in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city while he was returning after offering evening prayers at a mosque. Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds, a home ministry official told news agency PTI.

After going to Nowgam, Shah reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir Valley, particularly following the targeted killings of civilians, mostly non-local labourers and minorities. During the meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan, the home minister was briefed on steps taken to eliminate terrorism from the union territory and counter-infiltration measures by the security forces, officials said.

The meeting was attended by top civil administration officials, including the lieutenant governor and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, they said.

In preparation for the visit, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained around 900 people from different parts of Kashmir valley. Those detained include former stone pelters, relatives of militants and alleged “over ground workers” of militant outfits.

The police have also imposed an unofficial ban on the plying of two-wheelers, especially in Srinagar city. Cops have confiscated hundreds of two-wheelers, even those for which riders produced all necessary documents.

(With agency inputs)