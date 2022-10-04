Amit Shah says will give reservation to Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said the Centre would implement reservations for the Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities, as recommended by the committee set up to examine quota benefits. Addressing a rally during a visit to the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah also said minorities and Dalits living in the Union Territory would not have gotten reservation rights if there was no abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019.

Attacking those who were against the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said, “In today’s rally, you can hear slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the answer to those who used to say that if Article 370 is removed, there would be fire in Jammu and Kashmir, rivers of blood would flow.”

“It was only after the government changed in the country and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, that Modi ji first conducted panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Just three families used to rule Jammu and Kashmir, but now power is with 30,000 people elected to panchayats, district councils,” Shah said.

He further added, “Today Modi ji is bearing the full cost of health up to five lakhs to 27 lakh families across Jammu and Kashmir… what did these three families give in 70 years?”

Speaking on stone pelting cases in the Union Territory, Shah said, “Earlier, news of stone pelting used to come from Jammu and Kashmir. Today there is no news of stone pelting. Modi ji has worked to empower the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Shah also said that from Independence until 2019, investments worth Rs 15,000 crore had been done. He added, “In these three years from 2019 till now, industrial investment of Rs 56,000 crore has come in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Before his speech in Rajouri, Shah visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. Shah is set to fly to Srinagar, where he will hold a security review and address a rally in Baramulla on Wednesday.