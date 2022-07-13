Amarnath Yatra resumes on both routes after 3 days

AFTER REMAINING suspended for three days, the Amarnath pilgrimage resumed on both the traditional routes on Tuesday after the Army constructed a new track on the Baltal-cave axis. The old track was washed away by the flash floods that hit the cave shrine region last Friday.

On Tuesday morning, a fresh batch of pilgrims left the Baltal base camp for the cave shrine up in the Himalayas. While the pilgrimage was resumed from the Pahalgam route on Monday, the Baltal road was thrown open for pilgrims only on Tuesday morning after remaining closed for pilgrim movement.

On Friday, flash floods hit the cave shrine area killing at least 16 pilgrims and injuring more than 100. While it is not exactly known what caused the flash floods, officials said it could have been caused by a cloud or glacial burst.

While the flash floods swept away pilgrims tents and a langar set up in the dry river bed, it also washed away the foot and pony track that connected Baltal with the Amarnath shrine. The pilgrimage from Baltal was resumed only after the Army constructed a new foot track at places where it was washed away by the floods.

The cave shrine is accessible through Pahalgam and Baltal. While Pahalgam is a traditional route, it is longer and a two-day trek or pony ride. The Baltal route is shorter one and the pilgrims can return in a day.

Officials said around 7,000 Amarnath pilgrims were allowed to move towards the cave shrine from the Baltal base camp on Tuesday morning while a similar number of pilgrims were allowed to proceed for the cave shrine from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.