scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Amarnath Yatra ends, over 3 lakh pilgrims visit shrine

The 44-day yatra began on June 30 from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes amidst high security.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
August 12, 2022 9:44:19 pm
The J&K LG stated that despite inclement weather conditions for 20 days out of the total 44 days, the overall yatra remained peaceful. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The annual Amarnath Yatra concluded on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said over 3.65 lakh yatris participated in the pilgrimage this year, which, as per the UT administration, is the highest figure since 2016.

In 2019, the yatra was suspended in the run up to the revocation of special status to J&K, while in 2020 and 2021, the yatra could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The LG stated that despite inclement weather conditions for 20 days out of the total 44 days, the overall yatra remained peaceful.

Speaking on the flash floods that led to 15 deaths on July 8, the LG said all stakeholders, especially the locals of J&K, quickly carried out rescue and evacuation operations and saved many lives. “The dedication and commitment of our police and the security forces had ensured safety and security of the pilgrims,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...

The Lt Governor said the various new initiatives taken for the yatra, which was resumed after two years due to Covid pandemic, had assisted its smooth conduct.

The carrying capacity of yatris was increased by 80 per cent as compared to previous years. Special arrangements were made across J&K to accommodate 1,25,000 yatris in comparison to 70,000 earlier. A new “yatri niwas” at Chanderkote with a capacity 3,600 individuals was opened this year, which became a “key facility in accommodating more yatris, even during inclement weather”.

For the first time, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tracking of yatris was introduced, which Sinha said “proved very helpful in tracking yatris, especially during the time of disaster on July 8”.

Advertisement

Besides, two DRDO hospitals — one each at Baltal and Chandanwari — “aptly catered to the health needs of the yatris as well as locals and other stakeholders and saved many lives”.

Additionally, helicopter services were availed by the yatris from four sectors instead of two in the past. Two new heli-sectors from Srinagar to Neelgrath and Srinagar to Pahalgam opened for yatris.

The 44-day yatra began on June 30 from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes amidst high security.

Advertisement

In 2016, 2,20,490 people performed darshan. In 2017, the number rose to 2,60,003, while in 2018 and 2019, 2,85,006 and 3,43,587 people visited the holy cave.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 09:44:19 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement