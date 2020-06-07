Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, J&K prepares for Yatra via shorter route

While the officials said they haven’t received confirmed dates yet, sources said the yatra is likely to start on July 21. (PTI Photo) While the officials said they haven’t received confirmed dates yet, sources said the yatra is likely to start on July 21. (PTI Photo)

With Jammu and Kashmir witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases, authorities are considering holding Amarnath Yatra only through the shorter Baltal route this year.

The 41-day yatra was to begin on June 23, but owing to Covid-19, authorities are yet to make an announcement. In April, the UT administration and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board said the yatra would be cancelled this year. The press note was later withdrawn.

Shafqat Iqbal, DC of Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, through which Baltal route passes, said, “The work of trek clearance and repair is on. Tentative dates have not been communicated to us, but we are expecting it (yatra) may happen in July. This time, there will be less yatris and it is likely to take place only via Baltal route.”

There are two trekking routes to the shrine — the Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal trek that is 14 km from the base camp at Baltal.

While the officials said they haven’t received confirmed dates yet, sources said the yatra is likely to start on July 21.

A senior official in Srinagar said that if the yatra begins next month, it will be “challenging”.

