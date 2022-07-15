Amarnath floods: L-G Manoj Sinha says no one missing, rescue ops called off

Rescue operations in wake of the flash floods that killed 15 people near the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir have now been called off, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said Thursday, adding no new bodies have been found.

Of the 55 injured in the incident, all but two have been discharged, Sinha said, and have returned home. “The (two injured) in SKIMS (hospital) are stable. 14 bodies have been returned to their families and one family chose to cremate (the body) here itself,” the LG added.

About 1.5 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave this year since June 30, when the 43-day yatra began, he said.

Expressing gratitude to the locals “who assisted the yatris in every way they could”, Sinha said a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of those who died in the incident.

“Since all yatris are insured up to a sum of Rs 5 lakh, we have decided to provide Rs 5 lakh more to those who lost their lives,” he said.

Sinha said the shrine board helpline had received about 200 calls after the flash flood struck.

“They were tracked,” he said. “We are in touch with all state governments and the resident commissioners and deputy commissioners in some of the districts. I can say that as of now, no one is missing.”