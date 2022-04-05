Day after attack, police back to guard Kashmir village’s 2 Pandit families

THERE are only two Kashmiri Pandit families living in Chotigam village of Shopian – the Bhats and a neighbour. When militancy erupted in Kashmir and other Pandits left the Valley, including over a dozen families from Chotigam, the two decided to stay back.

On Monday evening, Anil Kumar Bhat was sitting outside his medical shop when he saw two youths drive up on a motorcycle, and one of them alight and go in. Anil thought they had come to buy some medicines. Suddenly, he says, gunshots punctuated the silence of the sleepy village, and Anil’s brother Bal Krishan Bhat came out screaming.

Anil says: “They fired at Bal Krishan with a pistol. They aimed at his head, but he covered it with his arms, and that saved him.”

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A critical Bal Krishan was rushed to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. He is now stable.

The attack on the Kashmiri Pandit, the first such after a gap of five months – when a prominent businessman had been shot in Srinagar – has left a chill in the area. Chotigam is a sleepy village, on the border of Shopian and Kulgam. The Bhat brothers, who live in a joint family with their parents and run the medical shop from the outer portion of their house, got married only last year.

Until 2016, the Bhats enjoyed police security. But after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, when militants started targeting police pickets, the government removed all small ones as these were vulnerable.

On Tuesday, a team of J&K Police returned to Chotigam village to guard the two Pandit families.

A senior police officer in South Kashmir told The Indian Express they were yet to find out who was behind the attack. “We have got some leads and are working on them,” he said. “In the meantime, we have provided the families security cover so that they feel safe.”

Anil says he is not really surprised at what has happened. “It is the story of the last 30 years (of the Valley),” he says.

However, he doesn’t blame his neighbours, adding that they have never had any trouble and they all live peacefully. “What can they do when you have a gunman standing in front of you? Everyone tries to save their own life.”

While scared, the Bhats say they are not thinking of a step like leaving their home yet. “We have not decided anything,” Anil says. “Let the patient first return home and only then will we take a call.”