Active militants in J&K brought down to double digits: Police

The Jammu & Kashmir Police said that the number of active militants in the valley was “brought down to double digits” in 2022. Recruitment to militant ranks in Jammu and Kashmir this year remained at 100 while 172 militants were killed in 93 encounters in the Kashmir Zone of the Union Territory.

On December 26, The Indian Express had reported that recruitment to militant ranks in Jammu & Kashmir had been the lowest in the last six years without, however, accounting for the phenomenon of “shadow” or “faceless” militancy witnessed this year.

The number of militants killed include 42 foreign terrorists. Meanwhile, the maximum number of terrorists neutralised belong to the Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT) or The Resistance Front (TRF) at 108, followed by Jaish-e Mohammad at 35.

At least 22 militants from the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed this year while four from Al-Badr and three from Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) were killed in the valley.

ADG J&K Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said Saturday that in 2022, 100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks were reported showing a decline of 37 per cent compared to last year. As many as 74 joined the LeT. Out of total recruitments, 65 terrorists were neutralised in encounters, 17 terrorists were arrested and 18 terrorists are still active.

Of the 65 newly-recruited militants killed this year, 58 were neutralised within the first month of their joining.

Meanwhile, a total of 29 civilians were killed by the terrorists, including 21 locals (six Hindus, including three Kashmiri Pandits, and 15 Muslims) and eight were from other states. “All terrorists involved in these crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar and Adil Wani who will be neutralised soon,” Kumar said.

During the year, a total of 26 security force personnel, including 14 JKP personnel, were killed in terror attacks and encounters in the region.

Additionally, 360 weapons were recovered during encounters and busting of militant modules which includes 121 AK series rifles, eight M4 Carbine and 231 pistols. Besides, the police also claimed that seizure of IEDs, sticky bombs and grenades averted major terror incidents.

Kumar said, “Continuous action against terror ecosystems is on. Process of identification, taking cognisance of each threat by registering FIRs, making arrests and also booking them under the PSA are on. Properties were attached in 49 terror-related cases during this year.”

All chiefs and top commanders of the terror outfits were neutralised except Hizbul Mujahideen chief Farooq Nalli and LeT commander Reyaz Sethri and both would be neutralised soon, he said.