J&K: Domestic help accused of DGP Hemant Kumar’s murder arrested

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was found murdered at his residence in Jammu, the J&K police on Tuesday afternoon announced that his domestic help, the main accused in the case, has been arrested. The suspect is now being interrogated, police officials said.

“In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in murder case of Shri Hemant Lohia has been apprehended,” a tweet from the J&K police’s official Twitter handle read.

Lohia was found dead on Monday night barely a few hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu for a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

“Domestic help is prime suspect, he is on the run. The murder weapon has been recovered,” Mukesh Singh ADGP Jammu told news agency ANI. “A diary of the accused has also been found, which reflects his depressed mental state. Further investigation is on.”