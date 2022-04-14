4 militants killed in J&K encounter; 3 soldiers die in mishap on way to site

Four militants were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Thursday while three soldiers were killed and five injured when their vehicle met with an accident on way to the encounter site.

Police sources said a joint team of J&K Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off Badigam village on Thursday afternoon after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village. As the forces were zeroing in on the target, the hiding militants opened fire and tried to break the security cordon.

In the gunfight that followed, four militants were killed. The police said the killed militants were locals and associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). A search operation was on in the area, the police said in a tweet, quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Meanwhile, three soldiers were killed and five injured when their vehicle met with an accident. According to the police, soldiers of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) were traveling in a Tama Sumo from Chowgam camp in Shopian to the encounter site at Badigam when the vehicle skidded off the road at Kanipora village.

“The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault and it skidded off the road,” the police said in a tweet.

A defence spokesman said the vehicle met with an accident because of “wet road conditions”. The police denied rumours of stone pelting by protesters on the Army personnel at Kanipora.