3 militants killed in Kashmir encounters

Three militants, two in Kulgam and one in Anantnag, were killed in gunfights with the security forces on Thursday.

Police said a joint team of J-K Police, Army and paramilitary forces could re-establish contact with militants at Mishipora village of Kulgam, two days after they escaped a cordon. In the ensuing gunfight, both the militants were killed, which police confirmed through a tweet. Police, however, were yet to identify the slain militants.

In the Anantnag encounter, a joint team of J-K Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Hangalgund village of Kokernag after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, militants opened fire while trying to break the security cordon. In the gunfight, one militant was killed even as the operation was still on when the report was filed.

“One terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” police said in a tweet.

IED weighing 15kg recovered

Police claimed to have averted a major tragedy by recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 15 kg that was planted at Armullah village of Litter in Pulwama. “Two terrorist associates involved in this terror crime have been arrested,” police tweeted while quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.