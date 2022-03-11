3 militants die, 2 soldiers hurt in Kashmir ops

Three militants were killed in two separate gunfights in the Valley on Thursday.

While two militants were killed in south Kashmir, the third was killed in a brief shootout in Srinagar. Two Army personnel were also injured in the south Kashmir gunfight.

On Thursday, a joint team of the J&K Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Naina Bataora village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team of forces zeroed in on the target, the hiding militants opened fire and tried to break the security cordon. The joint team of forces retaliated the fire, leading to an encounter.

The police said two militants were killed and two Army personnel injured in the gunfight that lasted several hours. “As the presence of militants holed up in a separate structure near a local mosque got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender and repeated appeals were made to them. Instead, they fired indiscriminately at the joint search party, leading to an encounter. Keeping in view the sanctity of the mosque, the joint team exercised maximum restraint to ensure no damage to it and two Army personnel sustained splinter injuries during the encounter,” the police said.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists affiliated to terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were recovered from the encounter site,” they added.

The slain militants have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Khan of Batapora village in Pulwama and Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh of Ganderbal in central Kashmir. The police said the condition of the injured Army personnel was stable.

In a separate incident in the evening, a “foreign militant” was killed in a brief shootout at Hazratbal in Srinagar. The police said the militant was a Pakistani national and an associate of slain TRF commander Mehran.

“Srinagar Police neutralised a foreign terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) in a brief shootout in Hazratbal area. He has been identified as Manzoor @ Haider @Hamzah, a Pakistani national,” the police said.

“The killed terrorist, along with two other terrorists who managed to escape, were on a mission to snatch weapons from the police personnel guarding the Hazratbal shrine… Efforts are on to track the other two terrorists,” they added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, suspected militants shot at and injured a bank guard in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The police said they fired at Abdul Hameed Wani of Tahab at Murran Chowk, who was rushed to a hospital.