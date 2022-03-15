3 killings in 2 weeks: Sarpanchs targeted amid talk of polls in J&K

* On March 12, Shabir Ahmad Mir, sarpanch of Audora village in Kulgam, was shot dead by suspected militants. Police said he had been staying at a hotel in Srinagar “for security reasons” and left for his village without informing them.

* On the evening of March 9, two young men turned up at the house of Sameer Ahmad Bhat, sarpanch of Khonmoh village on the outskirts of Srinagar. Just as Bhat stepped out, one of the two men fired twice at him before fleeing. Sameer was declared dead at the hospital.

* On March 2, in far-off Kulpora village in Kulgam in south Kashmir, sarpanch Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, 52, was on his way home after a round of the village when he was fired upon from behind. He died on the spot.

Amid talk of elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the three killings of grassroots representatives in the Valley, all in the space of less than a fortnight, has put the spotlight on a renewed militant campaign against panchs and sarpanchs.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Assembly polls in the Union Territory will be conducted after the process of delimitation is completed. On Monday, the Delimitation Commission placed in the public domain a draft report with the proposed changes to Assembly and Parliamentary segments in J&K.

“It is very unfortunate,” says Shafiq Mir, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference, an association of panches and sarpanchs in the Union Territory. “Whenever, there is talk of elections, whenever there is talk of renewed political activity, panchayat members get targeted. We are soft targets,” he said, adding 24 panchs and sarpanchs have been killed since 2012.

Panchayat elections were last held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. The two main political parties, the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted these elections over Article 35-A, saying they wouldn’t participate unless the Centre clarified its position on the constitutional provision. With NC and PDP staying away and militants asking people not to participate, a large number of seats, especially in south Kashmir, remained vacant. The bypolls for these elections were held in 2020 together with the elections for the District Development Councils (DDCs).

The security of the elected panchs and sarpanchs was always a challenge for the government and security forces. While the government said it wouldn’t be possible to provide security to each of the elected representatives, it shifted them to hotels in Srinagar and other district headquarters. The panchs, however, were not happy with the arrangement, saying they are public representatives and can’t stay away from their villages.

“Those who are targeting the elected representatives do so because they believe panches and sarpanches take the political message to the ground… and they don’t like it. The government too has failed to provide a safe and secure atmosphere to the panchs,” said Mir.

The family of Dar, who was killed on March 2, too, said he didn’t have any security. His son Safdar Yaqoob said that on that day, his father had returned home after spending time at the local block office. “He came home, had tea and left to take a round of the village. He was coming back home when someone fired at him,” said Yaqoob.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express it is practically impossible to provide security to every panch and sarpanch. “We have 33,000 panchs and sarpanchs. In the Valley alone we have around 18,000 of them. Even if we provide just two police personnel to each of them, half our police strength in the Valley will be used up,” said the officer, who didn’t want to be named.

The killings have caught the attention of political parties with the NC and PDP hitting out at the BJP and the administration.