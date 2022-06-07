22 killed in J&K target hits this year: In 14 cases, suspects held or killed

OF THE 20 cases of targeted attacks in J&K this year, mostly aimed at minorities, migrants and security personnel, the police have killed or arrested militants or their alleged associates suspected to have been involved in 14 of them — six cases are yet to be solved, according to police data compiled by The Indian Express.

The 22 people killed in these 20 attacks include a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, a member of the Rajput community, four migrants and four leaders at the panchayat level. The list also includes four police personnel, an Army soldier, two CRPF personnel, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and three local residents.

The data also show the geographical spread of the attacks: 10 were killed in central Kashmir, including seven in Budgam and three in Srinagar; 10 in south Kashmir, including five in Kulgam, three in Pulwama and one each in Anantnag and Shopian; and two in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The six unsolved cases include the recent spate of three killings in three attacks across two days, including a woman teacher from Jammu, a bank manager from Rajasthan and a worker from Bihar.

J&K Police records show that a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant, who was killed in Malwah village of Baramulla on April 21, was involved in three of the 22 killings.

Grieving relatives of Rahul Bhat. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Grieving relatives of Rahul Bhat. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

9 cases where attackers were killed

January 29: Ali Mohammad Ganai, a policeman, was shot outside his residence at Hasanpora village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag. Six days later, police said they killed two militants involved, about 55 km away at Zakura in Srinagar. They included Kulgam resident and TRF militant Ikhlaq Hajam who, the police said, was responsible for the attack.

March 9: Sameer Ahmad Bhat, a sarpanch, was shot at his home in Khonmoh on Srinagar’s outskirts. On March 16, police said they killed three militants involved in Nowgam near Srinagar: Adil Teli of Pampore, Shakir Tantray of Shopian and Yasir Wagay of Kulgam.

March 10: Sameer Ahmad Malla, a soldier, was shot three days after being abducted from his village of Lokipora in Budgam. On March 14, police said they have identified the LeT militants behind the attack and arrested Ather Illahi, who allegedly provided shelter to them. On April 21, police said they killed Mohammad Yousuf Dar, an LeT commander involved, in a gunfight at Malwah village in Baramulla.

March 21: Tajamul Mohidin Dar, a local resident, was shot in Gotpora village of Budgam. Police said that LeT commander Dar, who was killed in Baramulla on April 21, was involved in this killing, too.

March 26: Ishfaq Ahmad, a Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother Umer Ahmad were shot inside their home at Chadbugh Budgam. Police said LeT’s Dar, who was killed on April 21, was again involved.

Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community protest on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. (Express photo) Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community protest on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. (Express photo)

April 4: Vishal Kumar, a CRPF personnel, was shot and his colleague injured at Maisuma in Srinagar. Police said they killed two Pakistani militants involved in the attack, identified as Mohammad Bhai and Abu Arslan, on April 11 at Bishember Nagar, nearly 2 km from Maisuma.

April 13: Satish Kumar Singh, a member of the Rajput community, was shot in Kakran village of Kulgam. On May 8, police said they killed two militants, including a Pakistani national identified as Haider, in a gunfight in Devsar Kulgam.

May 12: Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Hindu government employee was shot inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam. Police said that on May 11, they intercepted a militant group in the Salinder forests of Bandipore and killed one while two managed to escape. According to the police, the two travelled to Budgam, 85 km away, shot Bhat and returned to Bandipore where they were killed in a gunfight in Brar village on May 13. Police said one of their associates Lateef Rather is on the run.

May 25: A TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot inside her house at Hushroo Chadoora. Two days later, police claimed to have killed two militants involved — Shahid Mushtaq of Chadoora and Farhan Habib of Pulwama.

5 cases where attackers or associates were arrested

March 2: Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, a panchayat member, was shot in Kulpora village of Kulgam. Police said the killing was carried out by Hizbul Mujahideen militant Raja Nadeen Rather. Police said Raja was assisted by three militant associates, Nasser Wani, Adil Manzoor and Majid Mohammad, who were arrested on April 26.

March 12: Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch, was shot in Audora village of Kulgam. Mir had been provided secure accomodation in a Srinagar hotel but, on the day he was killed, left for home “without informing” them, police said. On March 14, police said two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo and Zubair Sofi, had carried out the attack. Police failed to catch the two militants but said three of their associates were arrested.

March 12: Mukhar Ahmad, a CRPF personnel, was killed at Chotipora village in Shopian when he was off duty. Police said they cracked the case within 24 hours with the arrest of Rukhsar Sadiq Thoker who allegedly carried out the attack on the directions of LeT commander Abdul Razaq Sheikh.

April 15: Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, a sarpanch, was shot dead in Goshbugh village of Pattan in Baramulla. On April 23, police said they cracked the case with the arrest in Goshbugh of three alleged associates of the attackers, Noor Mohamamad Yatoo, Mohamamd Rafiq and Ashiq Hussian.

May 17: Ranjit Singh, a wine shop employee from Rajouri, was killed inside his shop in Baramulla. Police said they cracked the case by arresting four LeT militants and their associates following examination of CCTV footage and seizure of the motor bike used.

6 cases where killers remain untraced

April 18: Surinder Singh and Deb Raj, both RPF personnel, were shot at Kakapora railway station. Singh died on the spot, Raj succumbed to injuries six days later.

May 13: Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a policeman, was shot in Gudoora village of Pulwama when he was off duty.

May 24: Saifullah Qadri, a policeman, was shot in his house at Soura Srinagar. Qadri’s nine-year-old daughter was injured in the attack.

May 31: Rajni Bala, a school teacher from Jammu, was shot outside her school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

June 2: Vijay Beniwal, a bank manager from Rajasthan, was shot inside his office in Arreh village of Kulgam.

June 2: Dilkhush Kumar, a labourer from Bihar, was shot and a co-worker injured in Magraypora village of Chadoora in Budgam.