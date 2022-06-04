2021 encounter: J&K HC stays exhumation of body

A division bench of the J&K High Court on Friday stayed the exhumation of the body of Amir Magrey, one of the four persons killed in last year’s controversial encounter at Hyderpora, Srinagar, till the next hearing on June 28.

A bench of Justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and Wasim Sadiq Nargal said the matter “requires a final decision from this court after hearing all parties concerned.”

The division bench order has overruled the HC’s single-judge bench order on May 27 that directed the J&K government to exhume Magrey’s body.

Stating that the administration had “arbitrarily” turned down the request of Magrey’s father for exhumation of the body, the single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar also held that the J&K Police’s decision to deny Magrey’s family an opportunity to perform his last rites was a violation of the Constitution.

While noting that the body “must be in advance stage of putrefaction”, Justice Kumar had also said “if the body is highly putrefied and is not in deliverable state or is likely to pose risk to public health and hygiene, the petitioner and his close relatives shall be allowed to perform last rites as per their tradition and religious belief in the Wadder Payeen graveyard itself”.

However, the UT administration argued that the relief granted by the single-judge bench “could not have been granted in terms of the medical science analysis of the body which envisages that the body gets putrefied after a period of one month.”

On Friday, Advocate General DC Raina, appearing for the UT government, said the May 27 judgment “is self- contradictory as the learned Single Judge, on the one hand, has referred to the putrefaction of the dead body in advanced stage… but, at the same time, has taken a contrary view by directing exhumation of the dead body.”