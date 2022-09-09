2017 lynching of cop: NIA court grants bail to all 17 accused

An NIA court has granted bail to 17 persons accused of lynching a police officer outside the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar five years ago, saying there are “no reasonable grounds” to believe they are guilty.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Ayub Pandit was lynched on the night of 22 June, 2017 by a crowd that suspected of him being an intelligence officer. Posted in the J&K Police’s security wing, he was in his civvies when he was killed.

Observing that prosecution witnesses in the case had turned hostile, NIA Additional Session Judge M S Manhas wrote in his order Wednesday: “After perusing the material available on record including the statement of the witnesses recorded during the course of trial…There are no reasonable grounds for believing that the accused persons/ applicants are guilty of an offence as alleged in the charge sheet.”