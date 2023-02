A pistol and a grenade were also recovered. from them, they added.

The J&K Police on Friday arrested two alleged militants of the The Resistance Front (TRF) from the Safakadal area of Srinagar, officials said.

The police said while Zubair Gul, a resident of Zoonimar, is a Category C militant, Mohammad Hamza Wali from Safakadal is a “hybrid” militant. A pistol and a grenade were also recovered. from them, they added.