Tuesday, May 18, 2021
2 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

The operation began in the early hours on Monday and concluded by 11 am.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
May 18, 2021 6:01:08 am
The two militants were identified as Mudassir Khanday and Waseem Bashir Pandit.

Two militants were killed in an encounter at Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday. The two militants — identified as Mudassir Khanday and Waseem Bashir Pandit — belonged to the Al Badr militant outfit and were residents of Pulwama district, according to the police.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender. However they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which retaliated leading to an encounter,” J&K Police said in a statement.

As per police records the two were “part of groups involved in several terror crimes, including planning and executing of attacks on police and security forces.”

