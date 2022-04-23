2 Bengal labourers shot at by militants in Srinagar

Two labourers from West Bengal were shot at on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday evening. According to the J&K Police, both are reported to be stable at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city.

The incident took place around 7.50 pm at Nougat. The police said: “Militants fired at the two labourers identified as Najamul-Islam and Anikul-Islam, both residents of West Bengal’s Suthsoo Kalan area in Nowgam. Both of them received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.”

The area had been cordoned off and the police were carrying out searches in the area.

Meanwhile, the Baramulla encounter, which began on Thursday, ended late on Friday night. The police said three bodies of militants were recovered from the encounter site and they had been identified as Yousuf Dar, alias Kantru; Hilal Sheikh alias Hanzalla; and Faisal Dar — all linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “Arms and ammunition have been

recovered. Operation is over,” the police said.

The encounter took place at the Malwah area of Baramulla in North Kashmir. Four soldiers, including an officer and an official of the J&K police, were also injured in the operation.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the killed militants included Kantru — one of the top 10 most-wanted militants.

Acting on specific information by the Budgam police, a special police team, along with the Army (62 RR), had launched a joint cordon and search operation. “As the joint party reached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately at them in which four soldiers, including one officer, received minor injuries. The fire was

effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter,” the J&K police said in a statement.

The police have termed Kantru as “one of the longest-surviving militants”. He had joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen as an “over ground worker” and was arrested in 2005. “Released in 2008, he joined militant ranks in 2017 and started killing innocent civilians, policemen and political workers. Later, he switched to LeT,” the police said.

He has also been accused of being involved in the killings of SPO Mohammad Ishfaq Dar and his brother Umer Ahmad Dar, a resident in Budgam, in March; BDC Chairman Sardar Bhupinder Singh in September 2020 at Khag; and an NC block president in Srinagar among others.

“Besides, he was involved in recruiting innocent youth for terror organisations,” the police said.