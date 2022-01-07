11 militants killed in Kashmir Valley in first week of 2022

A total of 11 militants have been killed in five different operations across the Kashmir valley in the first week of 2022, including three Jaish militants killed in Chadoora, Budgam on Friday.

Of the 11, six are foreign militants, IGP (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express. Meanwhile, a module associated with The Resistance Front (TRF) was also busted this week, with police claiming the arrest of four militants along with weapons, in Srinagar.

In Friday’s encounter, as per the police, so far one militant was identified as Waseem from Srinagar City. Three AK-56 rifles, eight magazines and some documents have been recovered from the site of the encounter that began late on Thursday night and continued till Friday morning.

The other encounters this week have taken place in Pulwama, Kulgam and Srinagar.