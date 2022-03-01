11 injured after gas leak triggers explosion at Anantnag hospital

At least 11 persons, including two minors, were injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak at the Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) at Anantnag in South Kashmir. Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla ordered an inquiry into the incident while the district authorities said the injured persons are out of danger.

Medical Superintendent, GMC, Anantnag, Dr Mohammad Iqbal told The Indian Express, “There was a gas leak reported at our associated hospital, MCCH, at Sherbagh. The fire engulfed a large area. A commercial cylinder was being used at the hospital. However, all the injured, including the minors, are stable as of now. They had minor injuries.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has said that the government will bear the cost of treatment for all those injured in Tuesday’s incident.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief G A Mir expressed anguish over the accident and demanded stern action against those found responsible in the inquiry ordered by the District Magistrate.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) requested the administration to provide medical care to those injured at the earliest and adequately compensate the victims.

The Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference also called for caution stating that the administration needs to “keep a check on basics of such kind on daily basis, so that patient and precious lives don’t get lost due to such incidents in future”.