10 JeM over ground workers arrested from Kashmir in overnight raids

The State Investigating Agency (SIA), which was recently created to probe crime cases related to militancy and secessionism, has arrested 10 alleged militant over ground workers (OGWs) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The alleged OGWs, according to the officials, work for the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit and were arrested during overnight raids from south and central Kashmir.

Official sources said that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, separate teams of the SIA raided multiple locations in south and central Kashmir and detained 10 people. Officials said they had concrete evidence that the arrested persons were working as over ground workers for the JeM.

Officials said while all the arrested OGWs worked for JeM, they worked as separate entities and didn’t know about each other. “Each one of them was directly in touch with the Jaish commanders without knowledge of the others,” said an official. “Of late, this seems to be the new trend of militants so as to avoid the busting of the entire modules.”

The SIA, an equivalent of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jammu and Kashmir, was set-up last year by the government. The Agency was mandated to investigate cases related to militancy and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that during discreet investigation and surveillance, the officers also identified several individuals who were working for the JeM. They said that after developing evidence, the officials raided several places in the valley and arrested the accused persons.

Officials said that the alleged OGWs were involved in recruiting youths into the militant outfit and also helped in transportation of militants and weapons besides arranging finances for them and setting up communication channels for them.

The officials said that they seized cell phones, SIM cards and documents related to financial transactions during the raids on the houses of the alleged OGWs. They said that the seized materials have been sent for forensic analysis by the agency.