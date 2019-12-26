Specially-abled children buried neck-deep in Karnataka village during solar eclipse

The children were admitted to a nearby government hospital. According to officials, a case has been registered against the parents. The children were admitted to a nearby government hospital. According to officials, a case has been registered against the parents.

Around 10 children were buried neck-deep in the sand by their parents in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district Wednesday morning when the solar eclipse began in order to cure them of their varied physical deformities.

The specially-abled children were submerged in the sand at Taj Sultanpur village, were rescued by the district administration which rushed to the spot as soon as it received the information.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharath said, “We have rescued the children and asked the police to conduct an inquiry in the matter. We will also conduct an awareness drive to not get involved in such superstitious practices.”

The children were admitted to a nearby government hospital. According to officials, a case has been registered against the parents.

Similar incidents were reported in Arjunagi village of Afzalpur taluk of the Kalaburagi district. In another incident, a family in Vijayapura buried their 24-year-old son who suffers from a physical deformity.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd