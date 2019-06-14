Special team formed to trace missing policeman in Kerala

A special team of the Kochi City police has launched a probe to trace a Circle Inspector who has been reported missing, police said Friday. Kochi Central Police Station Circle Inspector V S Navas was reported missing since Thursday morning allegedly after an argument with his senior officer over the wireless set on Wednesday night.

A special four-member team headed by DCP G Poonguzhali is probing the case based on a man-missing complaint filed by Navas’s wife, police said.

Talking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, state police chief Loknath Behera said the special team would trace the missing officer soon.

“Hopefully, we will get him quickly”, Behera said.

The police chief said he would talk to Navas personally once he is traced to understand the situation that forced him to go missing.

Police said the probe team would also investigate reports of the argument between Navas and his senior officer.

Navas was reportedly last seen at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district.