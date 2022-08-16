‘Some leaders instigating party workers’: Ashok Gehlot takes veiled attack on Sachin Pilot

August 16, 2022 4:57:52 pm
In a veiled attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said some leaders are instigating the party workers by telling them they are not being treated with respect.
The senior Congress leader made the remark while addressing an Independence Day program at Shaheed Memorial.
“Some of our people, leaders instigate workers by telling them that they should be respected and honoured. It has become a ‘jumla’. Have you ever honoured and respected the workers? Do you even know what honour and respect is?” Gehlot asked without taking any names.
“We have become a leader from a worker by getting honour and respect,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tonk MLA Pilot has often been seen raising the issue of honour and respect of the party workers.
The Chief Minister said that he also started his career in politics as a party worker at the National Students Union of India (NSUI) — the student wing of the Indian National Congress.
He said the party workers’ honour and respect are most important to him, assuring the workers that Congress’ good days will come some or the other day.
Later in the day, Pilot was absent from the all-party virtual meeting conducted to review the situation of districts affected by the Lumpy Skin disease.
