Smack, charas, ganja top seizures by Chandigarh Police

Smack, Charas and ganja are the highest seized drugs followed by heroin, opium and cocaine by the Chandigarh Police in the last one-and-a-half-years in the city, reveal official figures. As many as 271 people, including six women, were arrested and 265 cases were registered. Out of the six women, two were graduates from prominent educational institutes.

Although in some of the cases, UT cops managed to make a big seizure, most of the cases pertained to small seizures. In eight of the seizures, cops seized more than 1 kg charas and ganja. As far as injections are concerned, maximum 250 injections were seized in one time, according to the statistics.

DSP Charanjit Singh, spokesman of the UT Police, said, “We are following zero tolerance against drugs in Chandigarh. Over 50 peddlers arrested in Chandigarh belong to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, who came here to supply drugs.

Indeed, the large seizures are less in number but it depends on information. Whenever our cops received information, they promptly acted. These days, peddlers also prefer to carry drugs in small quantity. We are exchanging information with neighbouring states and several joint operations are underway. We cannot divulge any details at this moment. We have also launched a crackdown on the medicine drugs and managed to crack the supply line from Saharanpur and Dehradun.”

The seized narcotics included 313.15 kg ganja, 22.08 kg charas, 18.11 kg smack, 4.50 kg opium, 1.691 kg heroin, 70.30g cocaine and 12kg poppy straw. A total of Rs 7.18 lakh too was seized from 271 drug peddlers.

Interestingly, the maximum FIRs and seizures of narcotics were made in the area which falls within the jurisdiction of southern division. This includes sectors 38-A, 39, 45, 46, Hallomajra, Dadumajra Colony, Maloya and Dhanas. As many as 210 people out of 271 were chargesheeted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and eight of them were convicted and two were acquitted.

In the area of Sector 38-A, Dadumajra colony, Dadumajra village, which falls in the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station, 29 people were arrested. A similar number of people were arrested by police personnel of Maloya police station. Residents of Sector 38-A recently took up arms against the drug trade.

A police officer said, “In view of medicine drugs, we seized 4,720 injections of buprenorphine and pheniramine drugs, 1198 capsules, 3,903 tablets and 620 bottles of cough syrup, which cannot be sold without valid prescription of qualified doctors.”