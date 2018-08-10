Skimming devices in ATM booths: Chandigarh Police to approach Kolkata Police

Canara Bank has lodged a separate complaint with Mohali police in connection with the ATM booth at Phase-6. The skimming devices were recovered on August 4. (File) Canara Bank has lodged a separate complaint with Mohali police in connection with the ATM booth at Phase-6. The skimming devices were recovered on August 4. (File)

Probing the three FIRs registered for the foiled attempt at withdrawing cash from ATMs by installing skimming devices in the machines, Chandigarh Police has decided to approach Kolkata Police, which recently arrested five people, including two Romanian nationals and three Mumbai residents, in connection with an ATM fraud of around Rs 20 lakh with the help of skimming machines.

Chandigarh Police has registered three FIRs as the Canara Bank management lodged complaints stating that skimming devices were recovered from four ATM booths of Canara Bank at Sector 17, Sector 35, Manimajra in Chandigarh and one at Phase-6 in Mohali. Canara Bank has lodged a separate complaint with Mohali police in connection with the ATM booth at Phase-6. The skimming devices were recovered on August 4.

A police officer said, “We came to know about the arrest of five people, including two Romanian nationals identified as Oprah Ovidiu Semiyun and Dumitriu Colin, by Kolkata Police for installing skimming devices and withdrawing around Rs 20 lakh from different accounts through ATM machines. We will communicate with Kolkata Police and exchange the CCTV footage of two suspects, caught in CCTV cameras installed at the ATM booths in Chandigarh.”

Three FIRs were registered at PS 17, PS 36 and PS Manimajra. The recovered skimming devices included battery-operated cameras, which were planted on top of the keyboards of ATM machines, and card readers in the shape of the place in the ATM machine, where ATM cards are inserted.

Inspector Ranjeet Singh, SHO of Manimajra PS, said, “We came to know about a racket involving Romanian nationals involved in cheating people by installing skimming devices in ATM machines busted in Kolkata. We discussed the matter with senior police officers and will communicate with Kolkata Police.”

Kolkata Police had arrested two Romanian nationals from Delhi on August 3. Three Mumbai residents, Rohit Nayar, Sayeed Sayed and Sudhir Rajen, were arrested on August 8.

