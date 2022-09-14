scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Six Pakistan nationals detained with drugs worth over Rs 200 crore off Gujarat’s Kutch coast

Officers with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said the drug seized from a fishing trawler is suspected to be heroin, but it can be confirmed only when the consignment is brought to the Jakhau coast and analysed.

Contraband worth over Rs 200 crore off Gujarat coast

Six Pakistani nationals on board a fishing trawler were detained off the Jakhau coast in Kutch and drugs worth around Rs 200 crore were allegedly seized from them in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat and the Indian Coast Guard, officers said Wednesday.

“We had a lead that an attempt was being made to smuggle drugs into Gujarat. We shared this intelligence with the Indian Coast Guard and launched a joint operation with them. During the operation, we intercepted a Pakistani fishing trawler with six Pakistani fishermen and narcotic drugs worth around Rs 200 crore aboard,” a senior ATS officer confirmed to The Indian Express.

ATS officers said the narcotic drug seized from the men is suspected to be heroin. “However, the exact nature of the drug will be known once it is brought to the coast and its forensic analysis is done. The trawler and six suspects are being brought to Jakhau coast,” the senior officer added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:29:09 am
Next Story

Babar Azam’s cover drive so good that it’s now in Pakistan science text books to teach kinetic energy

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement