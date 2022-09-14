Six Pakistan nationals detained with drugs worth over Rs 200 crore off Gujarat’s Kutch coast

Six Pakistani nationals on board a fishing trawler were detained off the Jakhau coast in Kutch and drugs worth around Rs 200 crore were allegedly seized from them in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat and the Indian Coast Guard, officers said Wednesday.

“We had a lead that an attempt was being made to smuggle drugs into Gujarat. We shared this intelligence with the Indian Coast Guard and launched a joint operation with them. During the operation, we intercepted a Pakistani fishing trawler with six Pakistani fishermen and narcotic drugs worth around Rs 200 crore aboard,” a senior ATS officer confirmed to The Indian Express.

ATS officers said the narcotic drug seized from the men is suspected to be heroin. “However, the exact nature of the drug will be known once it is brought to the coast and its forensic analysis is done. The trawler and six suspects are being brought to Jakhau coast,” the senior officer added.