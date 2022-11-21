scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Six members of family found dead in Rajasthan

The bodies of the man and three children were found hanging while the bodies of his wife and a child were lying on the bed, police said.

rajasthan murder news, indian expressthe man and three children were found hanging while the bodies of his wife and a child were lying on the bed. (File)

A couple and their four children were found dead at their house in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district on Monday, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the family head Pappu Gameti murdered the children and wife and then committed suicide by hanging himself in Jhadoli village, they said.

The bodies of the man and three children were found hanging while the bodies of his wife and a child were lying on the bed, police said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and dog squad have reached the spot and evidence collection is underway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 02:47:26 pm
Next Story

A case for cash transfers in place of foodgrains

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement