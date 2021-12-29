Gujarat: Show-cause notice to 26 BJP councillors for skipping event attended by CM

Surat city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday gave show-cause notices to its 26 councillors in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), who were absent at an event attended by Chief minister Bhupendra Patel on December 26.

Several councillors skipped the event at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University where the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects worth Rs 217.25 crore by the SMC was held.

CM Patel accompanied by state BJP president CR Paatil, Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala and other BJP leaders were present at the event.

According to the BJP, of the 93 BJP councillors of SMC, 55 were absent at the event with 29 of them being involved in the “prashikshan shibir” (what is it? an outreach/training programme?) in their ward areas.

The show-cause notices seeking their explanation behind the absence at the hevent within seven days were handed to the remaining 26 councillors by Amit Singh Rajput, BJP leader in the SMC, at a meeting on Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajput said, “It was an order from Surat city BJP president Niranjan Zanjmera… Our party leaders had made phone calls and sent messages to all the 93 BJP councillors to remain present at the event… Even CM Patel asked the party leaders about the fewer number of councillors present. If we are not satisfied with their reply, we will issue notice asking why action should not be taken against them. Top leaders will decide on further action.”

BJP leader from ward number 29, Banshu Yadav, who received the notice, said, “My bike tyre had a puncture at Nanpura while on the way to attend the event. I was already late as we had to wait for CM and his convoy to pass by after an earlier event. It took time to get the bike repaired and I was told to remain present at PM’s Mann ki Baat event at Bhestan. In my reply to the SMC, I have submitted details and photographs.”