Shiv Sena: Will saffronise Vidhan Sabha and have own chief minister after assembly elections

The Shiv Sena, which celebrated its 53rd foundation day on Wednesday, made it clear that “next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the party”.

“There is an alliance with BJP, but Shiv Sena is a party that has its own independent thinking. We are going ahead with one resolve. With this resolve, will saffronise tomorrow’s Vidhan Sabha…On the 54th foundation celebrations, there will be a Shiv Sena CM in the saddle,” the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in Saamna.

The remarks come days after state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar claimed the next CM of Maharashtra would be from the BJP and there was no dispute over this with the Shiv Sena.

However, Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai rubbished the claim, saying parties would share the CM’s post for 2.5 years each. Sardesai said that BJP chief Amit Shah had given a green signal to the arrangement during a meeting with Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Shivsena Prez Uddhavsaheb and BJP Prez Amitji have decided that Maha CM post will be 2.5 years each. People who weren’t present for negotiations, shouldn’t spoil the alliance for their personal gains (sic),” Sardesai had tweeted.

In 2014, the Sena came close to getting the chief minister’s post. Though Sena and BJP fought separately, they tied up to form the government. The Sena could manage 63 seats while BJP had won 122.

Meanwhile, as the Shiv Sena celebrated its 53rd foundation day, Saamna highlighted how the party and Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray fought for Marathi manoos, Maharashtrian pride and Hindutva. “Sena supremo brought forth the thought of regional self-respect which the nation later accepted. He also sowed the seeds of Hindutva which have grown in this land,” it said.