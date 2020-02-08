With fresh snow and rain, Himachal shivers at sub-zero temperatures

People take a stroll in cold weather at the Ridge. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar) People take a stroll in cold weather at the Ridge. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Isolated places in Himachal Pradesh received snow and rainfall over the last 24 hours, and both minimum and maximum temperatures dropped below the normal, meteorological officials said. Weather stations at Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri, Kalpa and Keylong recorded sub-zero temperatures during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to the met centre at Shimla, 4 cm snow was recorded in Kalpa in Kinnaur while Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti received a centimetre of snow. Keylong, Khadrala, Bijahi, Bharmour and Sarahan received a trace of snow, said weather officials. Banjar and Manali received four and one millimetres of rainfall respectively.

Cloudy weather continued to prevail in Shimla due to a feeble western disturbance in the region, officials said. Maximum temperatures remained three to four degrees below normal on Thursday and Friday. the minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal. Shimla recorded a low of -1.4 degree Celcius while Keylong was the coldest place in the state with minimum temperature of -11.1 degree Celcius.

