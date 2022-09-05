scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Will win Himachal polls, gift it to Rahul: Pratibha at Delhi rally

Over 3,000 party workers from Himachal Pradesh took part in the Congress' show of strength in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh on Sunday assured Rahul Gandhi that the party will be victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, during her address at the Halla Bol rally.

Singh also attacked the government for rising inflation and unemployment. “We have two main issues: unemployment and price rise. We want to send our message to each household and have received overwhelming support from women in the state. We will win the elections for Rahul Gandhi and gift it to him. This will mark our parivartan and it will resonate across the country,” Singh said, questionning the PM on his accountability for failing to fulfill his promises of providing jobs.

“This is the same PM who had asked for an opportunity and had promised to provide jobs to the youths. But he is silent about it now,” she said.

She also thanked the party workers for gathering in large numbers on Rahul Gandhi’s call.

She added that Rahul Gandhi will receive support from all state workers and that the voices of the public will be raised on all platforms.

The party has begun an aggressive campaign for the year-end polls and Pratibha Singh’s inclusion in the speaker list is a signal for the same.

Wife of late Virbhadra Singh, Singh, has emerged as one of the camps even as the party irons out leadership issues in the state. Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri also attended the rally.

The Congress had recently announced 10 sets of guarantees for the HP, including restoration of the old pension scheme, Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance for women between 18-60 years, creation of five lakh jobs, and 300 units of free electricity. The party also guaranteed fair prices for crops and fruit, a Rs 680 crore start-up fund, mobile clinics, and purchasing 10 litres of milk from local producers, etc.

